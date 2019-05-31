Crime
May 31, 2019 2:06 pm
Updated: May 31, 2019 2:08 pm

RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Lower Sackville house

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Global News File
A A

Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in trafficking paraphernalia, cocaine and firearms.

The suspects, who were at a home on Raymond Drive, were arrested without incident on Thursday.

They’re identified as 43-year-old David Todd McNeil and 39-year-old William Robert Humphrey, both from Lower Sackville.

READ MORE: London couple charged after police seize over $35K worth of drugs

They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and several firearms related charges.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Dartmouth Provincial Court
David Todd McNeil
Firearms
Raymond Drive
The Integrated Drug Unit of the Criminal Investigation Division
trafficking paraphernalia
William Robert Humphrey

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.