RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Lower Sackville house

Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in trafficking paraphernalia, cocaine and firearms.

The suspects, who were at a home on Raymond Drive, were arrested without incident on Thursday.

They’re identified as 43-year-old David Todd McNeil and 39-year-old William Robert Humphrey, both from Lower Sackville.

They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and several firearms related charges.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.