May 31, 2019 10:11 am

Dump truck driver charged after cyclist fatally struck in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police have charged the driver of a dump truck after a cyclist was fatally struck in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police have charged the driver of a dump truck that allegedly struck and killed a cyclist in Richmond Hill.

Officers responded at 1 p.m. on May 6 to the area of Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street, just north of Bayview Avenue and Elgin Mills Road East.

When investigators arrived at the collision, a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, 55-year-old Balwinder Singh, did remain at the scene after the crash.

Police said that after “following a thorough investigation,” they have now charged Singh with dangerous driving causing death.

