Dump truck driver charged after cyclist fatally struck in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police have charged the driver of a dump truck that allegedly struck and killed a cyclist in Richmond Hill.
Officers responded at 1 p.m. on May 6 to the area of Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street, just north of Bayview Avenue and Elgin Mills Road East.
READ MORE: 1 dead after collision between car, truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
When investigators arrived at the collision, a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck, 55-year-old Balwinder Singh, did remain at the scene after the crash.
READ MORE: Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg on Hwy 9
Police said that after “following a thorough investigation,” they have now charged Singh with dangerous driving causing death.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.