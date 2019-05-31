Barton Street
May 31, 2019 8:51 am

Hamilton police close off Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street for investigation

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police have closed off an area around Sherman Avenue north of Barton Street for an investigation.

Don Mitchell / Global News
Hamilton police confirmed an investigation is underway in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street.

However, Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News Radio he did not have details on what detectives on the scene for, but did say the area potentially could be closed off to traffic for several hours.

Stewart expects an update from investigators sometime Friday morning.

 

Hamilton Police
Sherman street

