Hamilton police close off Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street for investigation
Hamilton police confirmed an investigation is underway in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street.
However, Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News Radio he did not have details on what detectives on the scene for, but did say the area potentially could be closed off to traffic for several hours.
Stewart expects an update from investigators sometime Friday morning.
