Hamilton police close off Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street for investigation

Hamilton police confirmed an investigation is underway in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street.

However, Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News Radio he did not have details on what detectives on the scene for, but did say the area potentially could be closed off to traffic for several hours.

Stewart expects an update from investigators sometime Friday morning.

***Road Closure Alert*** Sherman Avenue north of Barton Street is closed for a police investigation. It is expected to remain closed for the majority of the morning. Please choose an alternate route as delays are expected. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/eyxD28QnCl — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 31, 2019