Waterloo police arrest Kitchener pair in connection with early morning robbery
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man and woman from Kitchener in connection with an early morning robbery in the city.
Police say at around 2:40 a.m., a 23-year-old Kitchener man was approached by a man and a woman on Queen Street who sprayed a can of butane into his face and flashed a knife while taking his property before taking off.
The man was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack, police say.
Officers tracked the pair down and arrested them a short time later. They also seized six knives, a replica firearm, approximately $4,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and $700 worth of suspected methamphetamine.
The victim’s property was recovered.
A 24-year-old woman and 34-year-old Kitchener man are facing several charges, including robbery with a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
