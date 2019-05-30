Canada
Alert Waterloo Region test to be conducted on June 3

Alert Waterloo Region is conducting a test of its system on June 3.

Residents who signed up for Alert Waterloo Region (AlertWR) should expect to receive a notification on June 3.

The Region of Waterloo says it will be conducting a test of the system that morning.

AlertWR allows residents to receive notifications by email, home phone, cellphone and text message in the event of major emergencies such as floods, tornadoes or chemical releases.

The service was rolled out across Waterloo region on March 1.

The region teamed up with local municipal governments, Waterloo Regional Police and area hydro companies in developing AlertWR.

It is intended to notify area residents if large-scale emergencies such as floods, severe weather or significant power outages occur.

Geomapping technology allows the region to warn residents who are close to an occurrence.

You can sign up for the service at www.AlertWR.ca/subscribe.

