4 people displaced after bungalow fire in Edmundston, N.B.
Four adults were displaced by a fire on Wednesday morning that damaged a bungalow with a basement apartment in Edmundston, N.B.
The fire on Morin Avenue was reported shortly after 9 a.m.
No one was injured, but a woman had to be rescued through a basement window and was treated at hospital for smoke inhalation and later released.
Canadian Red Cross says disaster volunteers are assisting a man and woman with emergency hotel lodging and meals, and another man with clothing purchases.
