May 30, 2019 8:20 am

4 people displaced after bungalow fire in Edmundston, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
File / Global News
Four adults were displaced by a fire on Wednesday morning that damaged a bungalow with a basement apartment in Edmundston, N.B.

The fire on Morin Avenue was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

No one was injured, but a woman had to be rescued through a basement window and was treated at hospital for smoke inhalation and later released.

Canadian Red Cross says disaster volunteers are assisting a man and woman with emergency hotel lodging and meals, and another man with clothing purchases.

