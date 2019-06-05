Peachland quilters prepare to showcase their creations

When Val Wojtula lost her husband several years ago, she needed a way to reconnect with the community.

Joining the Pincushion Quilt Guild in Peachland was just the answer.

READ MORE: Thousands of quilts made in support of Humboldt Broncos

“We meet every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and we have ladies doing all sorts of work,” Wojtula said. ”People bring hand work. We have fiber art. We have traditional quilts.”

The group started informally in 2005, with a group of six Peachland residents wanting to learn more about the art form.

“Soon, other people wanted to join, so we formed a guild,” said founding member Donna Kerbes. “We started meeting at a little school house and soon we outgrew that.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 25, 2018): A piece of WWI history discovered in a thrift shop

Today, the guild is at maximum capacity with 40 members, and several on a wait list.

The group meets weekly at the Peachland Community Centre to work on their own projects, share best practices and learn from guest instructors.

But mostly, the ladies get together to bond and connect.

“I love the friendship and the support group that we have formed,” said guild member Linda Craven. “From this club, we have formed other groups as well.”

READ MORE: Knotty Grandmas: Edmonton seniors quilt for a great cause

These days, the members are busy preparing for a quilt show that will take place in June and will showcase the participants’ unique creations — some that have taken months to complete.

“It’s very rewarding to see people’s appreciation,” Wojtula said. “A lot of people don’t quilt, but they like to come see the quilts.”

From traditional to modern, the quilt show has 200 entries and will display quilts of all types and sizes.

READ MORE: ‘I love how it brings people together’: Unique barn quilt trail showcases North Okanagan-Shuswap area

There will also be vendors selling quilting materials and supplies.

The guild also supports the community, donating quilts to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter as well as other non-profit organizations.

“It’s the satisfaction of doing something that you are proud of,” Wojtula said.

The quilting show takes place June 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Peachland Community Centre and it only happens once every three years.