Pickup truck slams into fire hydrant, tree in Peterborough’s north end

One man was taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Water Street and Hilliard Streets where they found a pickup truck which had veered off the road and struck a tree and fire hydrant and narrowly missing a storage building.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Water Street near Hilliard Street in Peterborough. A pickup truck has struck a tree and fire hydrant. One man has been transported to hospital by @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/MK1W6braP0 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 29, 2019

More to come.