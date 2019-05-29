Water Street Crash
May 29, 2019 4:29 pm

Pickup truck slams into fire hydrant, tree in Peterborough’s north end

One man was injured after a pickup truck struck a tree and fire hydrant in Peterborough on Wednesday.

One man was taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Water Street and Hilliard Streets where they found a pickup truck which had veered off the road and struck a tree and fire hydrant and narrowly missing a storage building.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.

  • More to come.

