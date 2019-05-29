Pickup truck slams into fire hydrant, tree in Peterborough’s north end
A A
One man was taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Water Street and Hilliard Streets where they found a pickup truck which had veered off the road and struck a tree and fire hydrant and narrowly missing a storage building.
READ MORE: Impaired driving charge laid following Peterborough crash
The condition of the man is not yet known.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.
- More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.