Mueller’s final statement on Russia probe sparks fresh calls for Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls to begin impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.

Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president and stressed he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

“After [the obstruction of justice] investigation, if we had had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said.

“Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view that too is prohibited,” he explained.

That amounts to an open invitation for some in Congress to launch impeachment proceedings. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential candidate, said impeachment hearings should begin “tomorrow.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry but vowed to continue investigating. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will continue to investigate and legislate.”

