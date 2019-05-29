Fire in St. Andrews Industrial Park destroys business

A business outside the city has gone up in flames.

A fire destroyed a building belonging to Terra Drilling in the St. Andrews Industrial Park Wednesday afternoon at about 1 p.m.

Witness Rob Stutsky told 680CJOB that when he first spotted the smoke from a nearby business, he thought it was a truck running in a shop.

READ MORE: St. Andrews couple lose home in fire year after granddaughter’s death

“Looked like two stacks, and I guess it was the smoke coming out of both doors that were open. And I didn’t think anything of it.

“Then I went outside about two minutes later and it just got worse. I jumped in the truck. I went over there and went and seen if there was anybody inside.”

Stutsky said he yelled and tried to make sure no one was still inside, but no one responded until the owner of the business drove up asking what was going on.

“He just stepped out a couple minutes, just to go to the airport to fuel up one of his other trucks.”

It appears no one was in the building when the fire started, said Stutsky.

While the fire was burning, Stusky described the scene.

“There is a lot of smoke right now. The roof is caving in and the building is — it’s finished. It took them half an hour to get there.”

Global News has reached out to the St. Andrews Fire Department and RCMP for more details.

RELATED: Fire near Blumenort Man. destroys barn, kills chickens