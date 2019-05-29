Motorcyclist charged in December crash in Hamilton

A Hamilton man who was hurt in a motorcycle crash nearly six months ago has now been charged.

Police say a speeding motorcycle hit a Volkswagen Golf at the intersection of Mohawk Road East and Lawfield Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The 20-year-old man on the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old man driving the car and his 22-year-old passenger were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say after an “extensive investigation” by the collision reconstruction unit, police arrested the motorcyclist on May 26.

Darian Sled has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.