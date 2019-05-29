New Manitoba campaign reminds drivers to slow down when passing emergency crews

It may seem like common sense, but the province wants to make sure drivers know what to do when passing emergency responders on Manitoba’s highways.

Infrastructure minister Ron Schuler said Wednesday that the province’s new ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ campaign is aimed at giving emergency services space to safely perform their work when dealing with roadside accidents and other emergencies – without needing to worry about oncoming traffic.

“We have heard from first responders, including the RCMP, rural ambulance and fire services, as well as the tow-truck industry and motor carrier enforcement officers, that motorists need to slow down and safely move over to give response crews a safe space to do their jobs, which are often life-saving jobs,” said Schuler.

“This is a matter of safety, common sense and courtesy, yet we hear of near misses and recklessness far too often.”

The campaign involves new signs to be installed on major routes entering Manitoba and departing major centres, as well as smaller routes throughout the province. Municipalities can also install them on busy rural roads.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, when passing emergency personnel, drivers have to slow down to 40 km/h on roads where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, and slow down to 60 km/h if the speed limit is 80 km/h or more.

If it’s a multi-lane highway, drivers must also move to the next lane (if it can be done safely). A $298 fine and two demerits are waiting for anyone who fails to meet the requirements.

“Slow Down, Move Over laws have been in effect in Manitoba for eight years, yet our officers have encountered many close calls due to drivers not abiding by the law,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle McFadyen of Manitoba RCMP’s Traffic Services.

“Having more signage and messaging will ensure more people are aware of the law and its importance. Ensuring everyone gets home safely is a top priority for the RCMP, but it has to be a shared responsibility with the public.”

