Police searching for man that held up Dartmouth gas station

Police are looking for a man that robbed a gas station in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at the Irving on 10 Highfield Park Drive at 2 a.m.
Police say a man entered the gas station, claiming to have a weapon and demanding cash. However, no weapon was actually seen and no one was injured.
The man fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers are looking for a six foot tall, 200-pound man with a clean shaven face. Police believe he’s about 25 years old.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a light blue hoodie, navy ball cap, beige pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
