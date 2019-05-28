Public alert for ‘suspicious’ person cancelled by Lake Country RCMP

Lake Country RCMP have cancelled a public alert after hearing from both sides in a case featuring two people who were suspicious of each other.

On Sunday, just after 9 p.m., police received a report of a man allegedly snapping photos of a woman walking alone in the area of Davidson and Arleta roads.

Police said the man was in a vehicle when he pulled to the side of the road ahead of the woman as she diverted down an alleyway. As the woman stood in the alleyway, the man allegedly drove alongside her, snapping a photo.

The previously unidentified man has since come forward to speak with police.

“As a result of the continued investigation, police do not believe that the man’s intentions were criminal in nature,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“It seems as though the local resident was also suspicious of our complainant and decided to obtain her photograph for identity purposes.”

RCMP are reminding Lake Country residents to remain vigilant, and to be mindful of suspicious activities and people in their neighborhoods.

“However, we ask that you report these encounters to police at your earliest convenience,” said O’Donaghey, “especially if you have decided to capture photos of possible persons of interest to police.”