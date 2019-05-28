New Westminster police seek public help in search for missing 40-year-old man

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man.

According to police, Carman Dalla-Vicenza was reported missing by friends who had become concerned about his well-being.

“We are asking the public to help us locate Mr. Dalla-Vicenza to ensure his well-being,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release. “We’re wanting to determine his current whereabouts and confirm his well-being.”

Dalla-Vicenza is described as having brown eyes, short brown hair, a trim beard and numerous tattoos on both arms.

He is known to wear a black baseball cap and aviator-style sunglasses.

Anyone who knows Dalla-Vicenza’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

