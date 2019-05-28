Crime
May 28, 2019 3:58 pm

Gun-related call forces Hamilton elementary school into hold and secure

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating after an unconfirmed report of a student with a gun at a local school on Tuesday.

Hamilton police are investigating a report of a student with a gun that forced a local school into a hold and secure.

The tactical and K-9 units were called to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School near King Street and Quigley Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday for an unconfirmed report of a student with a gun.

Police say they did not recover a weapon and “continue to investigate the origins of the threat.”

The hold and secure was lifted, and no injuries were reported.

