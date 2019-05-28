Gun-related call forces Hamilton elementary school into hold and secure

Hamilton police are investigating a report of a student with a gun that forced a local school into a hold and secure.

The tactical and K-9 units were called to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School near King Street and Quigley Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday for an unconfirmed report of a student with a gun.

Normal operations have resumed @SWL_HWDSB after reports of a gun at the school. Hamilton Police did not recover a weapon and we continue to investigate the origins of the threat in #HamOnt. @HWDSB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 28, 2019

Police say they did not recover a weapon and “continue to investigate the origins of the threat.”

The hold and secure was lifted, and no injuries were reported.