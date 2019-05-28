Fire
May 28, 2019 1:52 pm

Backyard burning ban begins Thursday for B.C. coastal fire zone

Category 2 open burns have been banned throughout the Coastal Fire Centre until further notice.

A ban on backyard burning begins Thursday along B.C.’s south coast.

The recent spell of hot, dry weather has prompted the province to ban the burning of small piles of debris throughout the Coastal Fire Centre.

The prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the Category 2 ban applies to:

  • the burning of any material, piled or unpiled, smaller than two metres high and three metres wide
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 2,000 square metres
  • the use of fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description
  • the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for rifle target practice)

Campfires are still allowed unless local bans are in place.

Fire information officers say they have put out a number of fires in the past few days and that the Category 2 ban is needed.

The ban is in effect until further notice.

Anyone who violates the ban may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to a year in jail.

