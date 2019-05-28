Ottawa police investigating potential threat made to Alta Vista area school

Ottawa police say they are investigating a potential threat made to a school in the Alta Vista area of the city on Tuesday morning.

According to police, three schools in the 2500 and 2600 block of Alta Vista Drive are under “shelter in place” mode while the investigation continues.

Police at scene at a school on AltaVista Drive in response to a threat received by a school early this morning. 3 schools in the vicinity are in shelter in place mode. Police operation ongoing and there is no confirmed threat at this time. No further details. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 28, 2019

For safety reasons, police are unable to identify the specific school that received the threat but they have not yet confirmed the threat is real.

According to the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, “shelter in place” mode is used if there is a potential danger outside of the school. The outer doors of the school are secured and daily routines within the school continue as normal.

More to come.