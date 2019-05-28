Calgary police seek owners of over $70,000 in stolen construction tools

Calgary police are hoping to find the rightful owners of over $70,000 worth of construction tools seized from a northeast home.

Investigators found the equipment while executing a search warrant on a home in the 61000 block of Madigan Drive N.E. on May 14.

Nicholas Robert Burrows, 32, of Calgary, is facing several charges including break and enter and trafficking stolen property.

Police have set up a gallery on the CPS Facebook page to let citizens look at the items and determine if they may be the rightful owner.

Anyone who identifies a stolen item as being theirs is asked to make note of the serial number or identifying features and email recoveredproperty@calgarypolice.ca before Monday, July 1.