Bears looking for missing owners after Teddy Bears’ Picnic

Several owners have gone missing after the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Sunday.

Some bears are hoping to be reunited with their owners after they apparently wandered off without them.

The bears are currently snoozing in a big cuddly pile in a den at the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, but if their owners want to call 204-787-4400, the staff at CHFM will wake up their bear and reunite them.

RELATED: Teddy Bears’ Picnic goes off without a hitch