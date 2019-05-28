Consumer
May 28, 2019 9:00 am

Bears looking for missing owners after Teddy Bears’ Picnic

By Senior Online Producer  Global News
These bears were left behind after several owners went missing on Sunday at the Teddy Bears Picnic.

These bears were left behind after several owners went missing on Sunday at the Teddy Bears Picnic.

Several owners have gone missing after the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Sunday.

Some bears are hoping to be reunited with their owners after they apparently wandered off without them.

The bears are currently snoozing in a big cuddly pile in a den at the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, but if their owners want to call 204-787-4400, the staff at CHFM will wake up their bear and reunite them.

