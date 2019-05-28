Charges pending after reported kidnapping leads to police pursuit in St. Albert and Edmonton

The RCMP say charges are pending against a suspect after a reported kidnapping led to a police pursuit that started in St. Albert and ended in Edmonton with an injured officer.

Officers were alerted to a St. Albert man allegedly being held in a car against his will at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release on Monday.

“Officers located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of St. Albert Trail and McKenney Avenue in St. Albert, where they activated their emergency equipment to stop the car,” the news release said. “The suspect vehicle struck an unmarked police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated and was attempting to assist in the traffic stop.”

According to the RCMP, an officer in the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

“Both vehicles sustained front-end damage, but the suspect vehicle continued towards Edmonton without stopping and a police pursuit ensued.”

The St. Albert RCMP said the Edmonton Police Service and their police helicopter were brought in to help with the pursuit and the car eventually came to a stop near RE/MAX Field in the Rossdale community.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries from the collision with the police vehicle, was arrested. Police said the passenger, whom they believe to be the victim, had suffered minor injuries as well.

Police said Monday that an investigation was ongoing and charges were pending. It was not immediately clear what kind of charges were expected to be laid.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to contact them online.