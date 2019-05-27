West Kelowna driver collides with unoccupied pickup truck and two homes

A West Kelowna woman is now prohibited from driving after she allegedly collided with an unoccupied pickup truck and two homes early Sunday evening.

Police said that when emergency crews responded to Logan Court, they discovered a red Pontiac G5 with notable front-end damage. It appeared to have reversed through the shrubbery and into the outer wall of a home.

“Investigators also determined that a black GMC Canyon pickup truck and a house situated across the roadway also sustained property damages after being impacted by the Pontiac sedan,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“It’s very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this chain reaction crash,” he added.

Police said the driver provided a breath sample but was over the legal limit.

The 52-year-old West Kelowna woman was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving. Her vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

Police say the woman was also medically assessed at the scene but appeared to be relatively uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed this accident is asked to call 250-768-2880.