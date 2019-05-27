Mike’s Monday Outlook: Finally, warm all week!

I was at a function in Domain, Man. over the weekend and while this was a social gathering, there was no escaping ‘weather talk’, especially in a farming community.

The two main takeaways for this weather specialist were: I need to look more favourably at rain and “can you make it warmer”?

I’ll start with the first point on rain. While rain on a weekend isn’t ideal for outdoor plans, in farming communities it’s something people haven’t seen enough this month.

Friday was a rainy day and it looked like Winnipeg would get around 10 mm. It didn’t work out that way. A total of 6.6 mm fell with an additional 0.8 mm through the rest of the weekend. Again, these are Winnipeg numbers. Around Domain (south of LaSalle) it looked like there was more rain that fell there.

With weekend values included, rainfall totals for the month of May sit at 28 mm. Normally Winnipeg will see 54.1 mm.

As far as “making it warmer“, I have zero control over that but it looks like the thermostats will be dialed up a few notches this week.

While this month has been cooler than normal, this week, normal temperatures or warmer than normal temperatures are what we can look forward to and we’ll be spending it all under sunny conditions.

In addition to being warmer, this week looks quiet on the weather front for most of the province – generally sunny conditions and light winds.

Northern Manitoba does have a cold front triggering some rain on Monday but after that passes, it’s sunny all over into Wednesday.

Wednesday will likely end up as the warmest day of the week and could compete for warmest day of 2019 so far. Expect temperatures there to be in the mid to high 20s.

