Guelph residents invited to Baker District open house

The City of Guelph is hosting another round of open houses on the Baker District redevelopment project.

Two are scheduled for Wednesday at the River Run Centre on Woolwich Street. The first is from 2-4 p.m. and the other is from 7-9 p.m.

Officials said the open house presentation will focus on the north block of the redevelopment area and include new designs for the library and urban square.

Residents can also talk with city staff and the developers. They’re also asking for feedback on the design of the project so far.

More information on the Baker District can be found on the city’s website.

The city has been hosting a number of open houses on the project in recent months. Construction on the project isn’t expected to begin for another five years.