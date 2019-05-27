Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat and sunshine return

After a slightly below average final weekend of May with daytime highs in the high teens or low 20s, heat and sunshine return to finish the month.

Sunny skies were back in full swing Monday morning as temperatures dipped down to 5 degrees to start the day before rising into the 20s by noon.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine linger for the rest of the day as the mercury continues its climb into the mid-20s before falling back into mid-single digits with clear conditions overnight.

Blue bird conditions continue into Tuesday morning as the upper ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the entire province with just a slight chance of a sprinkle as a few clouds bubble up on the ridgetop.

Daytime highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will make it into the upper 20s with parts of the Boundary and South Okanagan clambering into the low 30s with morning sunshine and a few afternoon clouds with a slight chance of showers.

May will finish on a slightly cooler note with daytime highs sinking back toward the mid-20s Thursday and Friday with a few more clouds filtering in and a slightly higher risk of showers.

June begins on Saturday and it will start with temperatures swinging back into the upper 20s before slumping back into the mid-20s on Sunday under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

