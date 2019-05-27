Canada
May 27, 2019 1:24 pm

Waterloo police ask for public’s help to find missing man

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 34-year-old Ryan Whitehead.

Supplied
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

In a tweet, police said Ryan Whitehead left the Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus on King Street on Monday morning and did not return.

READ MORE: No foul play suspected after body found in Grand River: Waterloo police

Whitehead is six-foot-three and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans and a beige toque.

Police said they are concerned for Whitehead’s well-being and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Man
Missing man Kitchener
Missing man Waterloo
Missing man Waterloo police
Ryan Whitehead
Ryan Whitehead Kitchener
Ryan Whitehead missing
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.