Waterloo police ask for public’s help to find missing man

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 34-year-old man.
In a tweet, police said Ryan Whitehead left the Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus on King Street on Monday morning and did not return.
Whitehead is six-foot-three and weighs about 200 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans and a beige toque.
Police said they are concerned for Whitehead’s well-being and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.
