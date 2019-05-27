Waterloo police ask for public’s help to find missing man

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

In a tweet, police said Ryan Whitehead left the Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus on King Street on Monday morning and did not return.

Whitehead is six-foot-three and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans and a beige toque.

Police said they are concerned for Whitehead’s well-being and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

