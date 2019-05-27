Open door leads to meth bust for Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is probably wishing he’d kept his door closed.

Police arrested the 28-year-old after officers spotted him in an open suite on Cumberland Street, sitting in front of what appeared to be drugs and paraphernalia.

The officers had been trying to find the man on an open warrant when they discovered him and the drugs early Sunday morning, police said.

A search turned up a small scale, a total of 101 grams of meth, and over $100 in cash.

Because there were signs of drug trafficking, police obtained a search warrant and raided the suite, seizing 126 grams of meth, a large quantity of dime bags, two drug scales, two cell phones, and a dime bag containing cocaine.

Police said the total street value of the meth was around $9,850.

Robert Taylor Henderson is facing charges of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

