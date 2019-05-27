Guelph Storm hosting downtown championship parade

The Guelph Storm are throwing a championship parade and rally in the city’s downtown on Monday afternoon.

The Storm were crowned the OHL champions after defeating the Ottawa 67’s in six games earlier this month.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm win OHL championship, earn spot in Memorial Cup

It was the first J. Ross Robertson Cup for the Storm since 2014.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre and finish at Market Square at city hall.

Drivers can expect road closures in the downtown area during the parade.

Fans are encouraged to join the team for the celebration.

READ MORE: Felix Bibeau scores twice in third to lead Huskies into Memorial Cup final

Guelph was also a win away from reaching the 2019 Memorial Cup Finals but dropped a 6-4 heartbreaker to the eventual champions, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Friday.

Fans! Our Championship Parade is this Monday at 4pm! It will begin at the Sleeman Centre and finish at Market Square in @DowntownGuelph. Join us as we celebrate our 2018-19 Champions! #IamtheSTORM pic.twitter.com/Vu49a0IaFK — ✖- Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) May 26, 2019