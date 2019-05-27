Global News
Winnipeg Transit Union to vote on new contract

The Winnipeg Transit Union is expected to vote this week on their new proposed contract.

The union rejected the city’s last contract at 98 percent last month.

That rejection saw a job action take place by the drivers who declined payment from riders earlier this month.

The city and union have been working towards a new contract since January.

The results are expected this Friday.
