Teen suffers multiple stab wounds, won’t co-operate with authorities: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are checking video surveillance after a 17-year-old male suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

“None of the injuries are life-threatening,” Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid told 900 CHML. “The victim is not co-operating with us and we don’t know where the incident occurred.”

Police said there is reason for them to believe the man may have been stabbed outside of Hamilton before being dropped off by a vehicle in the area of Emerald and King streets at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The K9 Unit canvassed the area but found no other victims or suspects.