Major police presence in Burnaby results in two arrests

A major police takedown in Burnaby involving officers from several communities Sunday night resulted in two arrests.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers from Vancouver, Surrey and Burnaby descended upon Sperling Avenue and Elwell Street, surrounding several buildings and homes.

Heavily armed police arrested two men near a home at 6350 Sperling Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP say the men, ages 25 and 30, and both from Vancouver, were wanted for outstanding warrants, the nature of which police won’t disclose.

Two women were also handcuffed, but have since been released without charges.

The men are expected to appear in court Monday.