Jays place reliever Mayza on injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff was hit with another injury Sunday as the team announced right-handed reliever Tim Mayza had been placed on the the 10-day injured list with left ulnar neuritis.

The move is retroactive to May 23. Toronto recalled right-hander Jacob Waguespack from triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding roster move.

Mayza has a 3.48 earned-run average through 20 2/3 innings with Toronto this season. He has allowed two home runs, walked 12 and struck out 26.

The 27-year-old last pitched 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ 10-3 win against the Boston Red Sox on May 21, striking out two batters and walking one.

Waguepack is 2-6 with a 5.86 ERA through nine starts with the Buffalo Bisons in 2019. He’s walked 21 batters and struck out 44 over 43 innings.