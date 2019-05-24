Missing teen last seen in North End, say police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who was last seen in the North End.
Dawn Duck, 17, was last seen Monday, and police are concerned about her well-being.
She’s described as 5’9″, with a thin build and long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top, and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
