Missing teen last seen in North End, say police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who was last seen in the North End.

Dawn Duck, 17, was last seen Monday, and police are concerned about her well-being.

She’s described as 5’9″, with a thin build and long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top, and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

