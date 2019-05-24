Winnipeg cops get two-for-one arrest while investigating on Langside Street
Two people are in custody after officers stumbled upon a would-be break in while following up on another incident Wednesday evening.
Police said they first received a report of a gun being fired in the 500 block of Langside Street, and tracked down a car that had been seen fleeing the scene. They discovered a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the car. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
While talking to the occupants of the car, police saw a suspect, who fled the scene when police tried to talk to him. He was taken into custody after tripping and falling after a brief struggle.
Police said they believe five teenagers had been had been at the home to buy drugs when an argument arose. A search of the house turned up a shotgun – believed to have been used in the shooting – as well as ammunition.
A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with more than a dozen weapons-related offences, as well as breaking and entering and failing to comply with conditions. He was also processed on outstanding warrants, and police believe he was involved in a May 11 home invasion.
While police were following up on the shooting, officers were flagged down by a bystander who said he saw two masked men breaking into a home.
Police found two men – one with his face covered – in a nearby back yard. One man was on a bike, the other was armed with what appeared to be a narrow-bladed sword. Police later confirmed it was a golf club.
Both men fled from police, and the man with the golf club also produced a large kitchen knife. He eventually dropped both weapons during the chase, and was taken into custody a short time later.
Police found a duffel bag containing break-in instruments including a hammer, wire cutters, a wrench, a screwdriver, and a flashlight.
Kordic Alfred Constant, 25, has been detained in custody and charged with possessing a weapon, possessing break-in instruments, and failing to comply with conditions.
