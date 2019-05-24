Winnipeg cops get two-for-one arrest while investigating on Langside Street

Two people are in custody after officers stumbled upon a would-be break in while following up on another incident Wednesday evening.

Police said they first received a report of a gun being fired in the 500 block of Langside Street, and tracked down a car that had been seen fleeing the scene. They discovered a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the car. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

While talking to the occupants of the car, police saw a suspect, who fled the scene when police tried to talk to him. He was taken into custody after tripping and falling after a brief struggle.

Police said they believe five teenagers had been had been at the home to buy drugs when an argument arose. A search of the house turned up a shotgun – believed to have been used in the shooting – as well as ammunition.

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with more than a dozen weapons-related offences, as well as breaking and entering and failing to comply with conditions. He was also processed on outstanding warrants, and police believe he was involved in a May 11 home invasion.

A 15-year-old male has been charged after a group of teenagers were shot at after attending a residence in the 500 block of Langside Street. One teen was struck and injured. It is believed the group had attended to buy drugs and a dispute ensued. Details: https://t.co/SVasdBQj2J — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 24, 2019

READ MORE: Alleged meth-fueled crime spree ends with burned-down house on Nairn, say Winnipeg police

While police were following up on the shooting, officers were flagged down by a bystander who said he saw two masked men breaking into a home.

Police found two men – one with his face covered – in a nearby back yard. One man was on a bike, the other was armed with what appeared to be a narrow-bladed sword. Police later confirmed it was a golf club.

Both men fled from police, and the man with the golf club also produced a large kitchen knife. He eventually dropped both weapons during the chase, and was taken into custody a short time later.

Police found a duffel bag containing break-in instruments including a hammer, wire cutters, a wrench, a screwdriver, and a flashlight.

Kordic Alfred Constant, 25, has been detained in custody and charged with possessing a weapon, possessing break-in instruments, and failing to comply with conditions.

A 25-year-old male has been charged after fleeing from police while armed with the shaft of a golf club and a large kitchen knife. He was also found with a balaclava and break-in tools. Officers had been in the area following up on a shooting. Details: https://t.co/m1UKBNtQ8Y — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 24, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg police still seeking suspects in March homicide