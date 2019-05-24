Hamilton man arrested following series of Oakville vehicle break-ins

An investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins in Oakville has resulted in the arrest of a Hamilton man.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police looking for witnesses to Tim Horton’s shooting

Halton police say sometime overnight Sunday, several unlocked vehicles were broken into in the area of Eighth Line, between Upper Middle Road and Dundas Street.

In one instance, a vehicle was stolen, after the suspects located a set of keys inside. Police say similar incidents occurred in April.

WATCH: (May 6, 2019) Chip truck trailer stolen in Hamilton Township

After the thefts, the suspects allegedly made fraudulent credit/debit card purchases at several locations in Hamilton.

Keigan Monteith-Bethune, 34, is now facing several charges, including theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and failing to comply with probation.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release photos of two suspects involved in East Ave. stabbing death

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Bingham of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2268