B.C.’s top court to rule on whether province can restrict bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline

B.C.’s top court is set to rule Friday morning on whether the province has the power to restrict the transportation of diluted bitumen within its borders.

The decision will mark the latest twist in the ongoing Trans Mountain pipeline expansion dispute, and if B.C. is successful, could severely impact the future of the project.

The decision is expected to be released in court chambers around 9:30 a.m. PT.

Regardless of the outcome, the losing side will have the opportunity to appeal the result to the Supreme Court of Canada.

B.C. referred the question to the B.C. Court of Appeal last spring, ending a nasty trade dispute with Alberta that had escalated to the point where the Wildrose province banned the import of B.C. wine.

B.C. has asked the court to rule on whether it has the constitutional power to regulate the flow of bitumen through a system of permits.

Under Canada’s division of constitutional powers, the regulation of inter-provincial pipelines is squarely within federal jurisdiction.

But B.C. has argued that the issue centres on the transportation of hazardous goods. It argued the proposed regulations concern environmental protection, and as such are within the province’s constitutional powers.

Alberta and the federal government have argued that B.C.’s motives for the regulations rest on a desire to stop the pipeline. During the 2017 B.C. election campaign, the province’s NDP said it would use “every tool in the toolbox” to prevent the pipeline expansion.

Should B.C. win the case and amend its Environmental Management Act, it would then have the power to require Trans Mountain to get a “hazardous substance permit” for the expansion.

Permit applications would have to detail the health and environmental risks of a spill, along with plans to cut risks and demonstrate the financial capacity to respond effectively.

Bitumen shippers would also need to set up a fund for local governments and First Nations to give them the capacity to respond to a spill and compensate anyone involved in a cleanup.

The B.C. Court of Appeal began hearing the case in March. Trans Mountain Corp., Enbridge Inc. and Saskatchewan also argued against the proposed regulations, while some First Nations, B.C. municipalities and environmental groups backed it.

The federal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline last year amid concerns former owner Kinder Morgan would pull out of the project due to delays.

Last summer, the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the project’s approval, ruling Ottawa had failed to properly consult with First Nations.

Ottawa has until June 18 to complete consultations with Indigenous groups before making a final decision on whether to proceed with the plan to twin the pipeline.

-With files from the Canadian Press