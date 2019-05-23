Police watchdog investigating hospitalization of suspect in Provencher incident

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into the circumstances that sent a 40-year-old man to hospital in an incident near the Provencher Bridge Tuesday.

The police watchdog said the man – who had been wandering through traffic causing disturbances – was arrested by police on a transit bus.

The man was handcuffed and removed from the bus, and then went into medical distress and was taken to the Grace Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Because the man was hospitalized while being taken into custody, the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that might help investigators is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

