May 23, 2019

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following George Street crash

Greg Davis

Peterborough police have charged a man with impaired driving after a crash on May 17.

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including impaired driving, following a collision last week.

Peterborough police say that around 1:15 a.m. on May 17, a pedestrian reported seeing a southbound vehicle on George Street leave the paved boulevard and strike a lamp post, causing it to break and fall on the sidewalk.

Other witnesses also reported the crash.

When officers arrived and located the driver, police say they detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Edward William Grosse, 39, of London Street, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving while suspended and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Grosse was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

