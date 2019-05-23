Thunderstorms, wind gusts and small hail for Thursday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says Hamilton, Niagara, Brant and the surrounding area can expect thunderstorms off and on, Thursday.
The national weather service issued a special weather statement saying “Thunderstorms over Southwestern Ontario are expected to track eastward.”
“Along with these thunderstorms there is the threat for isolated wind gusts up to 85 km/h and small hail,” the statement reads.
The forecast for Thursday calls for thunderstorms off and on, high wind and a high of 24.
