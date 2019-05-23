Canada
May 23, 2019 11:33 am

No charges laid against Belleville man angry over chicken strips, police say

By Online Reporter  Global News

No charges were laid after a Belleville man allegedly became irate with restaurant staff when they told him the business was out of chicken strips.

Belleville police are not charging a man who allegedly caused a ruckus at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru because the business was out of chicken strips.

On Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., Belleville police responded to the restaurant after a 911 hang-up call.

When they arrived, officers were told a customer who had become angry and abusive toward employees had already left.

Restaurant staff told police the man became irate and refused to leave the drive-thru when he was told the eatery was out of chicken strips.

Police visited the man’s home to make sure he was OK, and no further action was taken.

