Report recommends making Winnipeg diamond lanes permanently available to taxis

A pilot project that saw licensed taxicabs in Winnipeg use the bike-and-transit-only diamond lanes should be permanent, according to a recommendation by the City’s administration.

The pilot project, which started in March of 2018, allowed taxicabs to use the diamond lanes on Portage Avenue and Main Street to bypass traffic, so long as they didn’t stop in those lanes or delay Winnipeg transit buses.

A report heading to city council’s infrastructure committee says it should continue.

“Based on data analysis, as long as taxis continue to respect the “no stopping in the diamond lanes” provision, the Transit Department is supportive with taxis sharing the diamond lanes,” reads the report.

The report does provide a note of caution, however.

“There is a risk that other personal transportation providers and private high-occupancy vehicles might desire the same access to, and use of, the diamond lanes as taxis.”

“Expanding access to diamond lanes diminishes the effectiveness of a reserved lane originally intended to maintain and improve the operation of mass public transit in congested traffic areas.”

According to the report, taxis did start off by stopping in the diamond lane, but quickly got the message not to do so.

Local cycling advocacy group Bike Winnipeg told the city they received two minor complaints about taxis in the lanes during the same time period.

“The group indicated that they support Transit’s ongoing effort to monitor diamond lane operations, and also support continued education and consultation with the taxi industry and its stakeholders.”

The report goes before the infrastructure committee on May 28.