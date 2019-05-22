Man in serious condition after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after he was struck by a garbage truck near Toronto’s Fashion District.

Officers responded to the call at around 2:42 p.m. in the area of Richmond Street and Augusta Avenue, just west of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

READ MORE: Person sleeping in alley struck and killed by garbage truck in downtown Toronto: police

Paramedics said they’ve transported the victim to a local trauma centre with serious injuries for treatment.

The victim was found unconscious at the time when investigators arrived on scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

COLLISION:

Richmond St + Augusta Av

-Man struck by garbage truck

-He is unconscious

-Injuries appear serious

-Roads will be closed in area

-Police/EMS o/s

-Emergency run planned#GO933967

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 22, 2019