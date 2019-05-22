Man in serious condition after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after he was struck by a garbage truck near Toronto’s Fashion District.
Officers responded to the call at around 2:42 p.m. in the area of Richmond Street and Augusta Avenue, just west of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.
Paramedics said they’ve transported the victim to a local trauma centre with serious injuries for treatment.
The victim was found unconscious at the time when investigators arrived on scene.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
