Search suspended off coast of P.E.I. for fisherman who fell overboard

The search for a lobster fisherman reported missing off the northeast coast of Prince Edward Island has been suspended.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax ended the official search Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., saying three aircraft and 60 vessels had taken part in the operation near Naufrage, P.E.I.

The 22-year-old fisherman was reported missing earlier in the day, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

His name was not released.

A military spokesman says a 911 call was received from someone on a boat.

A boat from the St. Peter’s Fire Department and a Canadian Coast Guard cutter out of Souris, P.E.I., also took part in the search.