Police looking to identify pedestrian fatally struck in Ancaster

Hamilton police say they have yet to identify a man who was fatally struck overnight near Highway 2 in Ancaster.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on the highway around 12:20 a.m. between Trinity Road South and Alberton Road.
Upon arrival, they discovered the man, believed to be between the ages of 50 and 65 years old.
Collision reconstruction investigators say a 2016 Chevrolet van was travelling westbound on Highway 2 when a pedestrian walking on the highway was struck.
According to police, the driver remained on scene while a passerby stopped to render first aid until paramedics arrived.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can potentially identify the pedestrian to call police at 905-546-4753 or (905)546-4925.
