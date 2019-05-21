Police arrests a man with a weapon in New Brunswick

Fredericton police arrested an adult male in distress with a weapon on Tuesday evening at St. Anne Point Drive.

There was a significant police presence, as well as Fredericton Fire and Ambulance NB who provided support.

Crisis Negotiators were deployed, and the Emergency Response Team was on standby.

After almost three hours, the male was taken into custody without any harm to himself, police or others.