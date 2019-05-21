Police arrests a man with a weapon in New Brunswick
Fredericton police arrested an adult male in distress with a weapon on Tuesday evening at St. Anne Point Drive.
There was a significant police presence, as well as Fredericton Fire and Ambulance NB who provided support.
Police have the suspect in custody. https://t.co/GWX49TeuNv—
Crisis Negotiators were deployed, and the Emergency Response Team was on standby.
After almost three hours, the male was taken into custody without any harm to himself, police or others.
