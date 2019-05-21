Canada
May 21, 2019 7:38 pm
Updated: May 21, 2019 8:08 pm

Police arrests a man with a weapon in New Brunswick

By Staff Global News

Fredericton police, Fire and Ambulance NB were on the scene. There was a man sitting on the ledge of the walking bridge.

Megan Yamoah/Global NB
Fredericton police arrested an adult male in distress with a weapon on Tuesday evening at St. Anne Point Drive.

There was a significant police presence, as well as Fredericton Fire and Ambulance NB who provided support.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP investigating ‘sudden death’ at border crossing

Crisis Negotiators were deployed, and the Emergency Response Team was on standby.

After almost three hours, the male was taken into custody without any harm to himself, police or others.

