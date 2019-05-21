Hamilton researchers invent way to store vaccines at higher temperatures

Ontario researchers say they’ve come up with a way to store vaccines at higher temperatures for weeks at a time.

The researchers at McMaster University say the cheap technology allows easier and longer shipments of vaccines, which usually need to be stored in cold temperatures.

They say chemical engineers created a sugary gel that is mixed with active vaccines and can be stored in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

The gel dries and seals in the vaccine, which can later be reconstituted with water by clinicians in the field and given to patients.

The researchers say this will be invaluable for something like the Ebola vaccines that need to be delivered in remote areas in Africa.

They say the vaccines remain viable in the sugary gel for eight weeks and the process adds only marginal cost to preparing a vaccine and eliminates almost all the cost of transporting it – which can account for 80 per cent of the total cost of inoculation.

“This, to us, is the ultimate application of this technology,” said Vincent Leung, an assistant professor of Chemical Engineering at Mcmaster University, “To imagine that something we worked on in the lab could one day be used to save people’s lives is very exciting.”

The researchers are working with a commercial partner to get the technology to market.