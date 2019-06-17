Old Radio
June 17, 2019 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows June 21-22

By Digital content coordinator  Global News
Friday, June 21:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 26, 15th Lama & Wise Guy from the East; Black Museum – The Pink Powderpuff
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The 39 Steps
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Summer Vacation; Dark Fantasy – The Headless Dead
Hour 4: Jack Benny – Jack Goes to Dallas; Calling All Cars – All That Glitters…

Saturday, June 22:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The Big Book; Man Called X – Half Penny Stamp
Hour 2: Hancock’s Half Hour – Old School Reunion; Box 13 – The Triple Cross
Hour 3: People Are Funny – War Path; The Saint – A Schizophrenic Psychiatrist
Hour 4: Bulldog Drummond – Terror in Circus; Wild Bill Hickok – Wyatt Foster’s Secret
Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Death on the Highway; Boston Blackie – Simmons Construction Matter
