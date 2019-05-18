One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash in Hubbards, N.S.

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a two-vehicle collision in Hubbards, N.S., Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the Nova Scotia RCMP, both drivers were on Highway 3 when one car crossed the centre line and collided with the other. Chester RCMP responded to the accident shortly after 11:30 a.m..

A 70-year-old man from Blandford was pronounced dead at the scene, say police, and a 56-year-old woman from Bedford was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” wrote the Nova Scotia RCMP in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

A short section of the highway was closed for several hours, and reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m., says the statement.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.