Stolen cremated human remains returned to Hamilton family: police

Just a day after a Hamilton family pleaded for the return of the ashes of a loved one, police say they have been found.

Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News the remains were discovered just after 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

“They were left on the front porch of the residence that was broken into,” said Stewart, “When they were returned and by who is unknown.”

On Wednesday, police say a resident living in the Barton Street East area arrived home to find their front door kicked in and personal effects missing, which included a black velvet bag containing the ashes of a deceased relative.

Police say the thieves took valuables, including two Crown Royal bags full of loonies and toonies, and assumed the black velvet bag also contained money.

Great News #HamOnt, the remains have been returned to the family, We would like to thank everyone who assisted with this investigation from those who spread the word, to whoever physically returned the precious package. The family is truly grateful as they can now move on. https://t.co/BR2Gjt8jbu — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 17, 2019