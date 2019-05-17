Winnipeg police searching for missing brother and sister

Winnipeg police say a 14-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother have gone missing.

Tattyanna Morand, 14 and Dustin (D.J.) Morand, 9, were last seen in Tyndall Park on Wednesday morning.

Tattyanna is 5’2″, thin with long curly black hair that she wears in a bun. She was wearing a pink Calvin Klein jacket, white shoes and was carrying a pink and black backpack.

Her brother is 4’0″, medium build and has short black hair. He was wearing a blue raincoat and blue and green Under Armour runners.

Anyone with info should call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.